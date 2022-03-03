ZKSwap Price Tops $0.12 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.27 or 0.06652295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,436.72 or 0.99743708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025929 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

