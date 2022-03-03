ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 35.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $427,452.09 and $59.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00185783 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00349996 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.