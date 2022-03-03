Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.
ZNTL opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,756 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,222. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
