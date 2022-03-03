Zel Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00292792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00088174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000109 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

