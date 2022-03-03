Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Zebra Technologies worth $143,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $415.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

