Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.78 ($113.24).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €51.82 ($58.22) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.15.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.