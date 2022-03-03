Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €118.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 119.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.78 ($113.24).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €51.82 ($58.22) on Tuesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.15.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

