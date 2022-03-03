Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30.
About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)
