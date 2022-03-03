Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to “Buy”

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

