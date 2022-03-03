Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Hold

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after buying an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Management Corp increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

