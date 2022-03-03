Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

