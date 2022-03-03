Zacks Investment Research Lowers SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of SL Industries stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -29.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SL Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

