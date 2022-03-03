Zacks Investment Research Lowers Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Sell

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 207,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,667. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $78.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $15,109,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

