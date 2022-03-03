Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Strong Sell

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,904. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

