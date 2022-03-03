Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Sell

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

In other Ikena Oncology news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $400,764.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

