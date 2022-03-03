Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) to Hold

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

FORG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,851,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

