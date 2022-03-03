Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Sell

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOSE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $140.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 294.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 141,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

