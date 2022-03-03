Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Sell

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,979,000 after acquiring an additional 93,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

