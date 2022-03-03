Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Sell

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ALT stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $9,148,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 897,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

