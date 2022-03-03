Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report $13.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 65.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,495. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

