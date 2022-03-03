Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.63). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

MYOV stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 467,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.