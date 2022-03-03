Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Several brokerages have issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $143.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

