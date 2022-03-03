Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 1,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,801. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

