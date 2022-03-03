Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) will announce $51.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.44 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $42.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $205.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.61 million to $206.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $228.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.33 million, a P/E ratio of -388.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

