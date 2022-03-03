Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

