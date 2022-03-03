Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

SDGR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. 1,130,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.