Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.
OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Shares of OR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 615,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,551. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.