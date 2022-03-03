Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 615,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,551. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.