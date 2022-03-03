Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Okta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Okta stock traded down $14.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.98. 5,250,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.91. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

