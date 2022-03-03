Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after buying an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,470,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.