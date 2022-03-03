Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 69,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 0.46. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

