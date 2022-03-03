Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $6.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $6.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.80 and the highest is $7.00. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCC. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $82.80 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

