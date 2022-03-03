Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 172,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,003. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

