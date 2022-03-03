Zacks: Analysts Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $600.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.59 million and the lowest is $560.11 million. Woodward reported sales of $581.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 50,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.14 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

