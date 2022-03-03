Zacks: Analysts Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,730. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

