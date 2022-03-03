Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) to post $505.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.47 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,078.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 252,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 1,858,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

