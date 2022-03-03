Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 409,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,190. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

