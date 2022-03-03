Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Curis reported sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $10.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $10.69 million to $11.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Curis stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 936,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Curis has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Curis by 284.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Curis in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Curis by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

