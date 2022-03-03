Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches One Day Volume of $68,878.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $447,616.08 and approximately $68,878.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

