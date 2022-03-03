Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Down 24.6%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.
Yduqs Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)
