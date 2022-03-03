Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Down 24.6%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

