Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Yamato has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies and subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Delivery, BIZ-Logistics, Home Convenience, e-Business, Financial, Auto Works, and Others. The Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services for the general public and corporations centring on TA-Q-BIN.

