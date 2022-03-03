Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Yamato has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $28.57.
Yamato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamato (YATRY)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.