XSGD (XSGD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $196.39 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06692564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,568.24 or 0.99910448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 273,738,181 coins and its circulating supply is 267,471,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

