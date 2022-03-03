Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 23,529 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.70. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

