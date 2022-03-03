XIO One Day Volume Hits $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000166 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

