Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Earnings History for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

