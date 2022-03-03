Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

