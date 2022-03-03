WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WW. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WW International by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 498,621 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

