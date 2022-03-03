WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $27.29 Average PT from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 3,203,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $722.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

