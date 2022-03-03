Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Cap of $527,262.35

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $274.47 or 0.00645124 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $527,262.35 and approximately $550.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.27 or 0.06652295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,436.72 or 0.99743708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

