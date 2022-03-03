WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $774.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,045. WPP has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 4.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in WPP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

