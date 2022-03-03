Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $248.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,760.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,640 shares of company stock valued at $110,386,791. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $2,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $2,442,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 45.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 13.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

