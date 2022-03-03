WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 2.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.30 and last traded at $85.93. 64,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 58,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

